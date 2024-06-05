Ankara and Baghdad must build on the regional security environment to realize the Development Road Project, Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Hisham al-Alawi said, indicating that conflicts and non-state armed groups plague the region.

“To realize all the benefits of the Development Road Project, especially for Iraq and Türkiye, we need to work together not just to build the infrastructure but also to create the right environment – not just inside Iraq and Türkiye but at the regional level,” al-Alawi told Daily Sabah in an exclusive interview.

“This is the background for our vision to work together to end the conflicts and wars in the region. We cannot achieve economic integration if we do not have a stable region,” the minister said, referring to a recent security cooperation agreement signed by Ankara and Baghdad.

He reiterated that there are currently talks on resolving the issue of the PKK. “It is important not just for the two countries’ national security, but also for projects such as the Development Road.”

“The security in our country has improved significantly. Those who know the situation well in Iraq can clearly see the major improvement in the security environment. We do not have any concerns as far as threats from terrorist organizations, we have defeated Daesh. They don’t represent any major threat right now. We need to look at the bigger picture,” al-Alawi said.

“Among the countries in the region, Iraq and Türkiye have the biggest interest in working together to end conflicts.”

Speaking on the importance of the road project for Iraq, al-Alawi continued: “We want our economy to develop, we want to reduce our dependence on the revenues we get from oil. Therefore, we need to develop partnerships in the agriculture, tourism and finance sectors, among others. You have excellent experiences there.”

Al-Alawi however said that Iraq aims to reduce imports in general, including Türkiye, and instead prefers investment in Iraq that would thereby create employment.

“We need to shift focus on building partnerships between Iraqi and Turkish companies to help us develop those sectors rather than just import. Because at the end of the day, we want to have jobs. The government is under heavy pressure right now because 40% of the Iraqi labor force works for the government,” al-Alawi pointed out.

The minister said Ankara is in a very good position to overcome dependencies on a win-win basis.

“We look at the Development Road Project with great importance. We believe that it could not just help Iraq become an economic hub but it would also help Türkiye in addition to other countries in the region. We also see it complementary to the One Belt One Road Project,” al-Alawi underlined.

“The project requires building the infrastructure, not just the roads and railways but also economic zones and infrastructure for Al-Faw. Turkish institutions and companies can benefit. The project has several stages. It won’t just happen in one go and will also provide opportunities for the two countries to work together for a long period,” he added further.

Al-Alawi also mentioned that there is competition in the region when it comes to providing the best model for a transit corridor.

“No country's trying to hinder the project but there was a need to share our vision with some countries in the region. Egypt for example had concerns that it could affect the Suez. Others have been talking about other projects. China has also expressed interest. With Iran, there is contact but no agreement yet. As we develop the infrastructure and complete Al-Faw, I think we are more likely to see discussions evolving and developing and I think at the end of the day they will realize this is also beneficial for them,” al-Alawi highlighted.

He indicated that the government plans at least 10 industrial sites across the country.

‘No definite strategy on PKK yet’

Being asked whether a similar strategy against the PKK can be implemented, such as Iraq’s deal with Iran last year on disarming and relocating Kurdish armed groups operating in northern Iraq, al-Alawi said, “It was a good model. We worked with the Iranians and the U.N., and at the end we restricted their activities while most of them went to Europe as refugees,” adding that, however, these groups were “easier to deal with than the PKK.”

“They responded positively and moved away from the border. They are not active in the way they were before. We have been working on demilitarizing them.”

Al-Alawi said that the government does not have yet any fixed model for the PKK in mind but that “their presence in Iraq is illegal.”

Saying that unilateral actions have not resolved the issue, the minister said: “There is a need for a joint strategy. We want to work together with your authorities to resolve the issue.”

Describing the PKK as a “complex” issue, al-Alawi said: “We do not certainly look at its activities as legal or acceptable. At the same time, we do not want you to act unilaterally.

"It is important that the two governments understand each other’s concerns and work together instead of acting unilaterally.”

Mutually removing visas

Al-Alawi also touched upon problems regarding visa issues, saying that visas should be reciprocally removed.

“Your visa centers are asking for too many documents. Other countries are only focused on making sure the general reasons – whether you can afford the travel and whether you come back after your visit,” Al-Alawi said, indicating that the price is also high.

Due to the high price and complexity of acquiring a Turkish visa, Iraqi citizens increasingly opt for other tourism destinations in the region such as Egypt and Gulf countries. Turkish business people aiming to operate in Iraq face similar obstacles.