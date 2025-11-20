Russia indicated Wednesday it is prepared to return to Ukraine talks after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged a revival of the Istanbul negotiations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow continues to favor dialogue and rejected suggestions that it is responsible for the prolonged pause.

"Moscow is open to continuation; Moscow is open to negotiations,” the TASS news agency quoted him as saying.

He reiterated the accusation that the pause is because of the unwillingness of the "Kyiv regime."

President Erdoğan, who hosted Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said earlier in the day that Türkiye believes the Istanbul process could be reinstated "with a comprehensive framework that can address acute problems.” He recalled that Ankara hosted three rounds of Russia-Ukraine talks this year, during which "progress was made” and the sides were able to directly discuss cease-fire and peace issues.

He described the meetings as a key diplomatic milestone and reiterated Türkiye’s readiness to consider any proposals from Moscow that achieve a cease-fire and pave the way for a just and lasting peace.