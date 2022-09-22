Russia and Ukraine exchanged 200 prisoners of war after intense diplomatic traffic with presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the Türkevi in New York City, Erdoğan said the exchange took place following Türkiye's mediation efforts on Wednesday, calling it an important step toward ending the war.

He continued by saying that Ankara will continue to strive to find a solution to end the war.

The president also thanked his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts for facilitating the exchange.

On Monday, the president told PBS' NewsHour that Türkiye was assisting in resolving a hostage crisis between Russia and Ukraine and deescalating tensions between the two countries.

"I had extensive meetings with Russian President Putin in Uzbekistan. I realized that they are actually trying to finish this as soon as possible. This situation is a big problem.

"At this point, for example, an agreement has been reached on the exchange of 200 hostages. This is a good development. Because with these hostages, a very important step has been taken there. Currently, officials are managing its technical dimension. With this, we will have achieved a good development," Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan stressed that he has told both Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that "there is no winner in a war that ends in the deaths of people."

The president said that Türkiye has followed a balanced policy between Russia and Ukraine since the war started in February and favors listening to both sides.

Russian public broadcaster Suspline said Russia has released some of the Ukrainian fighters it took prisoner after a protracted battle for the port city of Mariupol earlier this year.

Suspline, citing the Azov battalion unit that did much of the fighting, said an exchange had happened near the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. It gave no details.

The Telegram account of Andriy Biletsky, original founder of the Azov battalion, showed him giving a victory sign with the caption "In service" as he held one of the captives. Reuters was not immediately able to verify when the photo had been taken.

Meanwhile, Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine also released 10 captured foreigners, including five British citizens.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday that the men were brought to the kingdom from Russia. From there, their journey home is organized.

Besides the five British citizens, the other men came from the United States, Morocco, Sweden and Croatia. One of the Britons had been sentenced to death by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

According to U.S. media, U.S. citizens Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh are among the men coming home. Both joined the Ukrainian troops in the fight against Russia and were captured in June.