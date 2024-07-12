Russia's Foreign Ministry welcomed recent statements made by Turkish officials in favor of normalization relations with Syria, as it offered assistance in the normalization process.

At a news conference in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova praised the ongoing Russian-Turkish collaboration on Syrian issues, highlighting the regular interactions between the two countries in this regard.

"We are committed to continuing our close cooperation with our Turkish partners within the Astana format, which remains the only effective international mechanism for advancing a peaceful resolution,” she emphasized.

Zakharova said Moscow successfully hosted a series of four-party meetings in 2023 with Türkiye, Syria, and Iran, including sessions at the level of foreign and defense ministers, as well as heads of intelligence services.

She acknowledged that differing positions between Ankara and Damascus, along with internal political developments and broader Middle Eastern events, had led to a pause in negotiations.

"We believe that the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus is crucial for advancing a comprehensive Syrian settlement and enhancing regional security,” Zakharova said.

She encouraged ongoing dialogue, noting recent signals from Ankara, including at the highest level, indicating readiness for continued engagement. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said he could meet Syria's Bashar Assad for talks to begin the process of normalization.

"We welcome this trend and look forward to concrete steps from both sides. We also see potential for other countries, including those within the Astana format, to play a constructive role in mediation efforts,” she added.

In response to a question from Anadolu Agency (AA), Zakharova congratulated Iran on its successful presidential election, reaffirming Moscow’s commitment to advancing its strategic partnership with Tehran and further developing their multifaceted relations. Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian defeated conservative former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili in a runoff on July 5.