The Russian aggression on Ukraine is baseless and unjust, Turkey’s envoy to the United Nations Feridun Sinirlioğlu said on Monday as Moscow is continuing to amass just north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly Emergency Special Session on Ukraine in New York, Sinirlioğlu said: “It is an act of aggression that is baseless, unjust and which is unprecedented in history. It is illegal, illicit and unacceptable.”

Sinirlioğlu underlined that it is a violation of U.N. principles to try to change borders through the use of force and said that Russia’s attack is a clear and significant violation of international law and a “challenge to the rules-based international system.”

“It is an insult to the U.N. Convention.”

Saying that Turkey is condemning these unlawful acts that threaten global and regional peace, Sinirlioğlu also criticized the Russian rhetoric of nuclear arms.

The Kremlin raised the specter of nuclear war, announcing that its nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarines and long-range bombers had all been put on high alert, following President Vladimir Putin’s orders over the weekend.

The envoy called for an immediate "humanitarian pause" in Ukraine and said that it is the only way to prevent a grave and irreversible loss of innocent civilian lives.

Earlier, Ukrainian and Russian delegations held talks in the Gomel region of Belarus, which borders both sides to the conflict. After the five-hour talks, both sides agreed to hold a second round of negotiations to achieve a cease-fire soon.

Sinirlioğlu said the talks between the parties must be results-oriented for a cease-fire.

"It should be approached with good faith and not be misused to buy time."

He said the U.N. is not powerless and has the power to pave the way for a peaceful solution.

"But if we fail to take action, the rising death toll will rest on the conscience of humanity for decades to come. History will not judge us kindly.

"We will be remembered as the generation that did not defend helpless people," he added.