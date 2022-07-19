Russia’s approach toward Turkey’s mediation on grain issue is positive, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday, as he met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Tehran, Iran on Tuesday.

"Outcome of Turkey's mediation efforts on Ukrainian grain exports will have positive impacts for the world," the president said. He noted that Ankara has been working day and night to conduct intense diplomacy with Russia and the Astana process has been especially advantegous in terms of bringing together Turkey, Russia and Iran in Tehran. He continued by saying that he hopes the meeting on Tuesday will take place in a positive atmosphere for concrete results.

For his part, Putin thanked Erdoğan for Turkey's mediation efforts on food, grain issues and the grain export process through Black Sea has moved forward with Ankara's mediation.

"All issues about Ukrainian grain exports out of Black Sea ports have not yet been resolved, but having progress is already good sign," Putin said.