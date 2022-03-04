A Russian diplomat on Friday welcomed Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu’s offer to bring together the foreign ministers of Kyiv and Moscow, RIA news agency reported.

Gennady Gatilov, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, was quoted as saying the idea of holding such a meeting during a March 11-13 diplomatic forum in Antalya was a good one.

Çavuşoğlu earlier on the same day during an extraordinary meeting of NATO's top diplomats in Brussels said Ankara wants to bring Russian and Ukrainian top diplomats together during the next week’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, he said that they would like to bring Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba together at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum if conditions allow.