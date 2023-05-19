Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hosted Azerbaijani Counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow on Friday to discuss a roadmap to normalize ties between the two neighboring countries.

Opening the meeting, Lavrov said he expects his interlocutors to inform him about steps that Russia should take to contribute to the implementation of the trilateral agreements, which ended the Second Karabakh War.

"We met quite a long time ago, and a lot of new topics have appeared. I hope that today's meeting will take place in a constructive atmosphere and that your direct dialogue will help achieve additional results," he said.

Lavrov suggested focusing in the trilateral format on the possibilities that Russia has that can be used to define steps for normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"We are entirely interested to have stability and peace in this region (South Caucasus), where Russia's interests are directly involved, we will pursue implementation of the solutions that will lead to the stabilization," he said.

Lavrov called on the two diplomats to address humanitarian issues, unblock transport and economic ties, and agree on a text of a future peace treaty.

Ahead of the meeting the minister also held separate bilateral meetings with Armenian and Azerbaijani top diplomats.

With Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Bayramov, Lavrov suggested discussing issues related to arranging a presidential meeting.

For his part, Bayramov thanked Russia for preserving the memory of Azerbaijani leader Heydar Aliyev and organizing events to commemorate his 100th anniversary.

He also invited Lavrov to discuss the bilateral agenda, which is "always very intense" due to the close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.

At the talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan, Lavrov urged to find solutions for three "key" issues – a peace treaty, unblocking communications and border delimitation.

For his part, Mirzoyan said Yerevan is committed to the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia.

However, he accused Baku of violating the accord, naming as such the establishment of a border checkpoint on the Lachin road.​​​​​​​

Yerevan has grown increasingly frustrated over what it calls Moscow's failure to protect Armenia in the face of a military threat from Azerbaijan.

With Russia bogged down in Ukraine and unwilling to strain ties with Azerbaijan's key ally Türkiye, the United States and European Union have sought to steer the talks.

On Sunday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Brussels for a new round of talks hosted by European Council President Charles Michel.