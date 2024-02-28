The spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the country's top diplomat, Sergei Lavrov, will be in Türkiye on an official visit. Lavrov will visit on Friday and Saturday, Maria Zakharova said.

He is scheduled to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which will be held in the eponymous southern Turkish province, a popular destination among Russian tourists and expats. He will also hold bilateral talks with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

Russia and Türkiye have been preparing a Putin visit, which the Kremlin said would take place this week after Russia's presidential election in mid-March.

In the 2022 edition of the Antalya event, Lavrov met his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmitry Kuleba. It is unclear whether any Ukrainian officials will attend the 2024 forum or if Lavrov will meet them face-to-face amid heightened conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Türkiye served as a mediator in their conflict, in its capacity as a rare country maintaining good ties both with Moscow and Kyiv.

Zakharova said Lavrov and Fidan would discuss cooperation in energy, security, banking and tourism as well as the situation in Ukraine, the Southern Caucasus and the Palestinian territories, Libya and Syria.

More than 20 heads of state and government from over 100 nations are set to convene for the 3rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) in March.

The forum will be held under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan between March 1-3. It will also host approximately 90 ministers, including more than 60 foreign ministers and 80 representatives of international organizations.

The forum, held since 2021, was delayed last year due to the devastating twin earthquakes that shook southeastern Türkiye in February, causing the deaths of tens of thousands. The forum aims to promote Türkiye's diplomacy and foreign relations while advancing its friendship and cooperation with other nations. It takes place annually to contribute to Ankara's regional and global values in diplomacy.

Notably, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its third year and Israel's war on Gaza is nearing its sixth month, this year's main theme is "Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil." The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the theme aims to serve as "a thorough reflection and the means for searching for a peaceful way out of the turbulent period the world has been going through."

"Ongoing wars, acts of terrorism, irregular migration, the rise of xenophobia and Islamophobia, unforeseen risks of artificial intelligence (AI), climate change, natural disasters, pandemics and widening socioeconomic gaps form a non-exhaustive list of global challenges," the ministry's statement said.

"The erosion and loss of trust in the rules-based international order is also a worrying trend, undermining the predictability of the environment in which states operate."