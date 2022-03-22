The Netherlands is pleased that Turkey has undertaken a leading role in efforts to solve tensions in Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Rutte said, "Turkey, which is one of few countries that have good relations with both Ukraine and Russia, is doing everything it can to bring about a solution."

Rutte underlined that Turkey has great political and military importance for the NATO alliance and they look forward to the extraordinary NATO Summit that will be held on Thursday.

"Turkey is also an important partner for the European Union," he added.

On a question regarding Turkey not applying the same sanctions as the EU over Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, Rutte said Ankara is "implementing the United Nations sanctions" as he drew attention to the country's "special position" on the world map.

As EU countries, Rutte said they are continuing to supply Ukraine with humanitarian support and medicines, adding: "We also have to be very clear that a no-fly zone or boots on the ground from NATO in Ukraine is not possible. Because that will bring us (NATO) in a direct confrontation with Russia."

Emphasizing that Turkey "is an important partner" for the Netherlands, Rutte said the two countries have "close political, cultural and economic ties." Stating that the Netherlands and Turkey have more than 400 years of bilateral relations, Rutte said, "We are key economic partners. The Netherlands is the largest foreign direct investor in Turkey, so there is a lot of room to work. There are currently 3,000 Dutch companies active."

For his part, Erdoğan said, "We are expecting the EU to urgently open new chapters for our accession and begin negotiations on Customs Union, without capitulating its vicious interests."

"NATO allies need to show solidarity, be together when it comes to the defense industry," said Erdoğan, voicing hope that NATO will play a key role in a world dominated by peace.

Emphasizing that Turkey has taken a "clear stance" on the Ukraine crisis since the very beginning, Erdoğan said, "Unfortunately, the humanitarian tragedy there continues to increase."

Noting that more than 3 million Ukrainians have fled their country since the start of the war, Erdoğan said his contacts with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin continue.

Erdoğan also expressed his country's readiness to support a permanent cease-fire during his talks with the Dutch Premier.

Regarding reports of mines drifting from Odessa to the Black Sea, Erdoğan said: "Our Ministry of National Defense is taking all sorts of measures and will continue to do whatever is necessary. Do not be concerned about it."

Hoping for common sense to prevail, Erdoğan underlined the intense diplomacy he maintains to put an end to the Ukraine conflict.

On relations with the Netherlands, Erdoğan said the two countries "have common will to improve cooperation as NATO allies."

He announced that Turkey will host the ninth bilateral Wittenburg Conference this May, which has been organized since a 2008 agreement "aiming to ensure the enhancement of bilateral relations and cooperation."

The last conference was held on Jan. 27, 2021, via videoconference.

Pointing out that the trade with the Netherlands had increased last year by nearly 30% to reach $11 billion, Erdoğan stated that the target, set in 2016, had thus been surpassed.

"We set the target of $15 billion (TL 222 billion) in trade volume with the Netherlands in the first place and then $20 billion together. Current statistics indicate that the momentum we have achieved will increasingly continue," he added.

Erdoğan said that they agreed on increasing cooperation opportunities in all areas from energy and environment to infrastructure and technology, from agriculture and foodstuff to finance, adding that "green development" and "green revolution" are high on their "joint agenda."

Erdoğan had received Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte early Tuesday in the capital Ankara to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues, particularly the war in Ukraine. Rutte was welcomed with an official ceremony followed by face-to-face talks with Erdoğan.

"During the meetings to be held within the scope of the visit, the relations between Turkey and the Netherlands will be reviewed in all its dimensions. The steps that can be taken to further the cooperation will be evaluated. In addition to bilateral relations, an exchange of views on current regional and international issues, especially Ukraine, is planned," a statement from Ankara said ahead of the visit.

Rutte spoke after a Cabinet meeting on Friday and said Turkey is very important for the defense of NATO's eastern flank amid Russia's war on Ukraine.

Stating that Germany is one of the few European countries that have close contact with Turkey, Rutte noted that more countries should adopt this approach. He emphasized that Turkey is one of the few countries in contact with both Moscow and Kyiv in the Russia-Ukraine war and therefore, he spoke with Erdoğan about visiting Ankara in a recent telephone call.

Also pointing to the tensions between Turkey and the Netherlands in recent years, he said, "Personal relations have always remained good."

In 2018, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said it had formally withdrawn its ambassador to Turkey, who has been physically barred from the country for almost a year, over a dispute that began in March 2017.

The relations between Turkey and the Netherlands hit a new low after Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu was barred from entering the country, and former Family and Social Policies Minister Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya was barred from entering the Turkish Consulate in Rotterdam after arriving from Germany and deported after a confrontation with the Dutch police.

The incident occurred shortly before the Dutch general elections on March 15, 2017, and the Turkish constitutional reform and presidential system referendum on April 16 the same year.

Turkey withdrew its ambassador to The Hague after the incident, while Dutch Ambassador Cornelis Van Rij, who was called back to the Netherlands for consultations after Ankara asked him not to return for a while and later was not allowed back into Turkey. The Dutch Foreign Ministry finally withdrew the envoy in February.

On July 20, 2018, Turkey and the Netherlands decided to normalize bilateral relations and have restored full formal diplomatic ties.