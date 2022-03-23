Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's visit to Ankara for the first time in 10 years was evaluated in the Dutch press as an important step in softening the tense relations between the two countries since 2017, while it also underlined Turkey's key role as a potential mediator in the Ukraine war.

According to Dutch media, the diplomatic tensions of the past are now over. Pointing out that Turkey can play an important role in stopping the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to the media, Rutte's visit was also an opportunity for Ankara, which is trying to reconnect with the West amid the current geopolitical developments.

Public broadcaster NOS ran the headline "Rutte praised (President Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan for his efforts to end the war in Ukraine" and stated that the Dutch prime minister's visit to Ankara was marked by the NATO leaders' summit to be held on Thursday.

NOS also reported that Rutte praised Erdoğan for his efforts to end the war through diplomacy and thanked the president for accepting refugees from Syria.

Referring to the diplomatic tension between the two countries since 2017, the Dutch broadcaster said, "There was no sign of hostility between the two today. The Dutch prime minister said, 'We have deepened our already strong relationship even more.'"

In the comment of NOS, it was emphasized that Turkey can play an important role on behalf of NATO to stop the war in Ukraine. "Turkey's more or less neutral position could be valuable to NATO. The role of mediator suits Erdoğan very well. He is known for his desire to present himself as an important player on the world stage. He plays a role in the region and respects the East and the West."

"Turkey is an important country with an ideal position to act as a mediator on behalf of NATO," it added.

De Telegraaf, one of the leading newspapers in the Netherlands, under the headline "Erdoğan welcomed Rutte with open arms during his visit to Ankara," stressing that the tensions in bilateral relations were left behind.

Rutte described Turkey as "an important NATO ally, both politically and militarily," according to the newspaper, and the Dutch prime minister also praised Ankara's respectful attitude toward the Montreux Convention.

De Telegraaf also included Rutte's words on the issue of Syrian refugees in Turkey, noting, "There is no other country in the world that accepts so many refugees."

Underlining that the Netherlands is the largest foreign investor in Turkey with $27.5 billion, the newspaper noted that last year's trade volume increased by 30% and reached $11 billion.

Noting that Erdoğan was talking about the "great trade" between Turkey and the Netherlands, the newspaper included the president's words, "We have exceeded the $10 billion target we set in 2016. Our new target is $20 billion."

De Telegraaf also stated that Erdoğan said Ankara aims to increase cooperation with the Netherlands in every field.

The largest news portal of the Netherlands, Nu.nl, announced the Ankara visit with the headline "Rutte wants better relations with Turkey."

"Rutte wants to restart the difficult relationship between the Netherlands and Turkey. According to Rutte, relations with Turkey should be looked at pragmatically. The prime minister, who went to Ankara, the capital of Turkey, for the first time in years, said, 'Our relations will always remain special.'"

Pointing out that the political ties between the Netherlands and Turkey have not been very good in recent years, Rutte said, "But you cannot continue to suffocate on your own. Also, you should try to restart the relationship without forgiving or forgetting certain things."

The news portal also quoted the Dutch prime minister as saying: "Turkey is an important partner in NATO. The country is of great importance for the defense of NATO's southeast flank. In addition, the commercial ties between the Netherlands and Turkey are very strong."

HLN newspaper published in Belgium also announced the visit with the headline "Turkey asked the EU to restart membership negotiations."

Noting that Erdoğan said during his meeting with his Dutch counterpart, "We expect the EU to quickly open the accession negotiations chapter and start customs union negotiations," the newspaper commented: "Erdoğan's statements came at a time when Russia's invasion of Ukraine brought Ankara back to international prominence as a result of mediation efforts."

On relations with the Netherlands, Erdoğan said at the joint press conference on Tuesday that the two countries "have common will to improve cooperation as NATO allies."

He announced that Turkey will host the ninth bilateral Wittenburg Conference this May, which has been organized since a 2008 agreement "aiming to ensure the enhancement of bilateral relations and cooperation." The last conference was held on Jan. 27, 2021, via videoconference.

Commenting on relations with the European Union, the Turkish leader said: "We expect the EU to urgently open the membership negotiation chapters and initiate negotiations on the customs union, without capitulating its vicious interests."

Pointing out that trade with the Netherlands had increased last year by nearly 30% to reach $11 billion, Erdoğan stated that the target, set in 2016, had thus been surpassed.

Describing the new target as $20 billion, Erdoğan said: "Current statistics indicate that the momentum we have achieved will increasingly continue."

He said that they agreed on increasing cooperation opportunities in all areas from energy and environment to infrastructure and technology, from agriculture and foodstuff to finance, adding that "green development" and "green revolution" are high on their "joint agenda."

He later voiced hope that the NATO military alliance will play a key role toward a world dominated by peace.

Ahead of NATO's extraordinary leaders' summit later this week, Erdoğan called on members "to show solidarity and be together when it comes to the defense industry."

For his part, Rutte hailed Turkey's role in NATO, saying it "carries enormous political and military importance for the alliance."

On a question regarding Turkey not applying the same sanctions as the EU over Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, Rutte said Ankara is "implementing the U.N. sanctions" as he drew attention to the country's "special position" on the world map.

"We also have to be happy with the fact that Turkey is playing its diplomatic role and its leadership role in trying to end the conflict," he added.

As EU countries, Rutte said they are continuing to supply Ukraine with humanitarian support and medicines, adding: "We also have to be very clear that a no-fly zone or boots on the ground from NATO in Ukraine is not possible. Because that will bring us (NATO) in a direct confrontation with Russia."

Emphasizing that Turkey "is an important partner" for the Netherlands, Rutte said the two countries have "close political, cultural and economic ties."