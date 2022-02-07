Parliament speaker Mustafa Şentop on Monday called for taking concrete steps against racism, Islamophobia and xenophobia.

"Today, we are all concerned about the disturbing rise of racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia and hate speech around the world and the grave threat it poses to the peace and harmony of our societies," Şentop said at the 7th MIKTA Parliamentary Speakers' Meeting held virtually.

Stating that Islamophobia has become one of the most common forms of racism in the last 20 years, Şentop said "COVID-19 pandemic also exacerbated the increase in these threats, causing an increase in stigma and violence against people who are already vulnerable."

"For this reason, I call on all members of our parliaments to take concrete steps against discrimination, racism, Islamophobia and hate speech tendencies," he added.

Recalling that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) declared March 15 as the International Day of Solidarity against Islamophobia, Şentop said: "As the current chairperson of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC, I think that it is important for the international community to recognize and commemorate this day in terms of our common struggle against this danger."

Drawing attention to the global inequalities regarding COVID-19 vaccines in his speech, Şentop said: "We have to admit that the pandemic is global, as well as healthcare, treatment, medicine and vaccine. We can take on more responsibility. If there is no equality and fair sharing on this issue, vaccine nationalism, vaccine discrimination, vaccine selfishness will harm those who do this first."

'Those who force people to migrate evade responsibility'

Underlining that the issue of migration is also an urgent issue waiting for a global solution, Şentop emphasized when it comes to migration, the international community does not share a fair burden and responsibility with the countries that undertake the refugee burden.

Şentop said those who force people to migrate from their homes and countries avoid taking responsibility in the emerging humanitarian crises.

"If the necessary measures are not taken on time, the issue of irregular migration and the refugee crisis will continue to be a bitter agenda. Building and developing it is a global responsibility and for this we have to take more initiative as parliamentarians," he added.

Established in 2013, MIKTA is an informal partnership consisting of Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia.

With the meeting hosted by Australia, Turkey became the new chair of MIKTA.