Serbian Ambassador to Ankara Aca Jovanovic believes Türkiye’s importance and impact in the Balkans are “highly meaningful and significant.”

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on Thursday following his appointment, Jovanovic described the last few years as “one of the brightest periods” in Türkiye-Serbia ties and the relationship between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Aleksandar Vucic as “extraordinary.”

“Previously, Türkiye served as a bridge between the West and the East. Now, when we are faced with crises such as Ukraine, Israel, Gaza and the like, Türkiye is very important,” Jovanovic said, highlighting Ankara’s role as a mediator.

“Even in the so-called Kosovo issue where we have differing positions, it’s important for us that Türkiye advocates peaceful dialogue in resolving the problem.”

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and was recognized by many countries, including Türkiye. But Belgrade has never recognized Kosovo and maintains that it is still part of Serbia.

Türkiye has said its support for strengthening the capacity of the Kosovo Security Force in certain areas is not directed at any other country, including Serbia, and expressed readiness to contribute to the dialogue between the sides if they request it.

Jovanovic, who served as Serbia’s ambassador to Kyiv, personally followed key developments like the Black Sea grain deal, which Ankara mediated with the U.N. between Ukraine and Russia in 2022.

He also praised the Turkish construction sector’s involvement in the Bosnian stretch of a highway linking Sarajevo to Belgrade.

“There has always been extraordinary cooperation between the two countries,” the ambassador noted. “Many Serbian citizens come to Türkiye for holidays, and Turkish tourists visit our hot springs and mountains in Belgrade. I believe there are still so many possibilities to continue and improve this cooperation.”

As Ankara’s foreign policy approach started to change with the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) period, the Balkans were again designated as a strategic region, albeit not an area of priority.

Mutual visits and agreements revived, and Türkiye tried to support the development of the region, underlining the importance of humanitarian bridges and presented itself as a mediator in tensions such as Serbia-Kosovo or the ongoing problems in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Türkiye is also a founding member of the South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP), which, like the Entente, aims at strengthening good-neighborly relations.

Being a Balkan country, Türkiye currently competes for influence in the Balkans with the EU, U.S., Russia and China, and ties are moving on in a positive atmosphere.