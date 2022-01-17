Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic will pay an official visit to Turkey upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday.
Within the scope of the visit, the third meeting of the Turkey-Serbia High-Level Cooperation Council will be held in the capital Ankara.
At the council meeting to be held with the participation of the relevant ministers, Turkey-Serbia relations will be reviewed in all their aspects, and the steps that can be taken to deepen and develop bilateral cooperation will be discussed.
Opinions will also be exchanged on regional and international developments, primarily in the Balkans, on the basis of the understanding of maintaining peace and stability.
Bilateral relations between Turkey and Serbia have reached the best level in history, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said during his visit to the Balkan country in August.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.