Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic will pay an official visit to Turkey upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday.

Within the scope of the visit, the third meeting of the Turkey-Serbia High-Level Cooperation Council will be held in the capital Ankara.

At the council meeting to be held with the participation of the relevant ministers, Turkey-Serbia relations will be reviewed in all their aspects, and the steps that can be taken to deepen and develop bilateral cooperation will be discussed.

Opinions will also be exchanged on regional and international developments, primarily in the Balkans, on the basis of the understanding of maintaining peace and stability.

Bilateral relations between Turkey and Serbia have reached the best level in history, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said during his visit to the Balkan country in August.