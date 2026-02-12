President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Ankara on Thursday, as the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and a range of regional security issues, underscoring deepening cooperation between the Balkan neighbors.

Talks between Erdoğan and Vucic focused on strengthening friendly relations, as well as steps to support regional peace and stability. According to Turkish officials, discussions covered developments in the Balkans, the Russia-Ukraine war, the situation in Gaza and recent developments in Iran.

Ankara has emphasized the importance of enhancing regional solidarity and cooperation in the face of shared challenges, highlighting diplomacy and dialogue as central tools for stability.

The leaders also reviewed efforts to expand cooperation in areas including the defense industry, which has become an increasingly prominent component of bilateral ties. Officials said both sides assessed the outcomes of joint initiatives aimed at broadening collaboration across strategic sectors.

Moreover, economic relations have shown significant growth. Trade volume between Türkiye and Serbia rose by 35% in 2024 compared with the previous year, reaching $3 billion.

The two presidents have set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $5 billion.

Turkish direct investments in Serbia have also expanded sharply, rising from $1 million 12 years ago to $405 million. Turkish companies operating in Serbia employ approximately 10,000 people, according to official data.

During Erdoğan’s visit to Serbia on Oct. 11, 2024, the fourth meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council was held under the co-chairmanship of the two presidents, reflecting the institutionalization of bilateral ties.

Vucic has previously expressed a desire to build the strongest possible relations with Türkiye, describing current ties as a “golden age” in relations between the two countries.

Thursday’s summit was seen by officials as a significant step in reinforcing diplomatic and economic bonds, as well as contributing to broader regional stability at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Serbia is regarded as one of Türkiye’s key partners in the Balkans, and relations between the two countries have expanded in recent years through frequent high-level contacts and growing economic engagement.