Slovenia's top diplomat Tanja Fajon said Türkiye is a key partner for the European Union, as she met with Hakan Fidan on Friday.

Speaking at a joint news conference after her meeting with Fidan, who is paying a one-day visit to Slovenia, Fajon stated that they signed a three-year action plan that will ensure the development of good relations between Türkiye and Slovenia.

Emphasizing that Turkish companies are present in the Slovenian market, she said there is increasing cooperation in the fields of culture, science, education, and digital and cultural heritage protection.

Fajon stressed that Slovenia is one of the strong supporters of the enlargement of the EU and that they agree with Hakan Fidan on the need to intensify the work carried out in this framework.

Fajon also underlined negotiations on a customs union that can benefit both sides and stated that they continue to work for visa liberalization.

On Thursday, Fidan said reviving relations between Türkiye and the European Union, without linking the matter to the Cyprus issue, would serve the interests of all parties, as he attended an EU foreign policy summit for the first time in five years.

Expressing hope to increase people-to-people contacts, Fajon added that they will continue regular dialogue with Türkiye, notably in the field of migration.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, she underlined that a solution should be reached within the framework of international law.

Noting that they discussed regional and global issues during their meetings, Fajon stated they are aware of the Israeli army's attack on the humanitarian aid convoy in Gaza, adding that it requires an intervention by the international community.

Calling for an "immediate" cease-fire in Gaza, she highlighted that they continue to work towards the recognition of Palestine as an independent state.

Stressing the need to protect civilians and release hostages, Fajon underscored that a two-state solution needs to be reached.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, despite a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,600 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,800 injuries, according to local health authorities.