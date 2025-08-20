Turkish foreign policy toward Africa has undergone significant changes under the successive governments of the incumbent Justice and Development Party (AK Party). Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Ankara has strengthened ties with the continent, seeking to offer an alternative partnership to countries seeking to erase the traces of a troubled colonial past.

This new “Africa opening,” as Turkish officials call it, appears to be paying off as reflected in statements of two incumbent and former ministers from Somalia and Sudan.

Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, minister of ports and marine transport of the Republic of Somalia, says relations took a turning point with Erdoğan’s visit in 2011 in the company of his family and a delegation of ministers.

Nur told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday that the visit upgraded relations to a strategic dimension.

He stated that Somalia was in a state of collapse and was experiencing one of the worst droughts before Erdoğan’s visit.

“In those days, Somalia was cut off from the world and left without aid. When President Erdoğan visited Somalia with his Cabinet and family, it marked a significant turning point for the world. It wasn’t only the assistance of the Turkish people, but global attention also turned to Somalia (thanks to his visit).”

Emphasizing that Türkiye has never distanced itself from Somalia since Erdoğan’s visit, Nur said: “Since that day, we have continuously progressed. Türkiye has played a major role in the reconstruction of Somalia.” Nur added that Türkiye has always stood by Somalia in its fight against terrorism, in its development efforts and in improving the welfare of its people.

He mentioned that Türkiye-Somalia relations began with humanitarian aid but have now progressed to a strategic level, noting that cooperation is underway in major sectors, including oil, fisheries and even space exploration.

Nur stressed that Türkiye’s presence in Somalia brings joy not only to the Somali people but also to all friendly nations.

Recalling his time in Türkiye in 2011 as both a student and a second secretary at Somalia’s diplomatic mission there, Nur said he could never forget those days: “The Turkish people have always stood with the oppressed and continue to do so. If the Somali people have come through those dark days to where we are now, Türkiye, President Erdoğan and the Turkish people have played a significant role in that."

Mohamed Dhuubow, director of the Somali Investment Promotion Office at the Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development, commented on Erdoğan’s visits: “The 2011 visit was for humanitarian assistance, but the second visit in 2016 was a development mission.” Dhuubow stated that Türkiye’s role in Somalia has extended into investment and infrastructure.

“Significant developments have taken place in Türkiye-Somalia relations. Turkish Airlines launched flights to Mogadishu, followed by Turkish companies operating at the port and airport, which transformed Somalia’s economy. Today, numerous Turkish investors are active in sectors ranging from banking to construction,” he said.

He noted that Somalia’s new company law allows foreign investors to own property and that Turkish businesspeople have taken a pioneering role in this process.

Following Erdoğan’s 2011 visit, Türkiye’s presence in Somalia went beyond humanitarian aid.

The opening of an embassy in Mogadishu, the establishment of a Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) office, and the launch of Turkish schools and hospitals institutionalized the relationship.

Today, Somalia has become the symbolic country of Türkiye’s African initiative. Turkish companies are visible actors in Somalia’s infrastructure and daily life. The two countries are now even exploring new partnerships in energy, fisheries and even space.

Türkiye’s policies toward Africa are also admired by Sudan, according to the former foreign minister of the African country. Ali al-Sadiq told AA that Türkiye topped the list of countries that may play a key role in the reconstruction of Sudan, which is gripped by strife. “Türkiye stood by Sudan and supported displaced refugees,” he said on Wednesday.

He emphasized that Africa has long been seen as an area of economic exploitation by Western countries. “The time has come for African nations to take control of their destinies and determine their futures themselves,” he said.

Praising Türkiye’s support to many African nations, he said they expect Türkiye to expand its influence further across the continent. He emphasized that this outreach should include almost every African country, many of which need aid, expertise and higher education.

The former minister expressed Sudan’s desire to expand cooperation with Türkiye, stating that Sudan possesses vast resources in agriculture, water, mining and livestock.

He especially noted the potential benefits of Türkiye’s expertise and technology in agriculture and expressed appreciation for the opening of a Ziraat Katılım Bank branch in Port Sudan at a time when millions of Sudanese have been displaced from their homes and are living as refugees abroad.

Al-Sadiq called for the development of mechanisms to enhance Turkish-Sudanese cooperation, emphasizing the need to establish a transportation corridor between the two countries. He said that peace has been restored in nearly three-quarters of Sudan and that now is the time to begin strategic cooperation between the two countries.