Somali ministers and the governor of Mogadishu praised the deepening friendship with Türkiye and Ankara’s enduring support.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Somalia's Information, Culture and Tourism Minister Daud Aweis Jama said Turkish engagement in Somalia has changed global perceptions of the country.

"Before the Turkish arrival in Somalia, the world had the perception that Somalia was a no-go zone where no people or any agency could go and visit the Somali people," Jama said.

In 2011, then-Prime Minister and current President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan became the first non-African leader to visit Somalia in over two decades. His visit marked a turning point in Somalia's international relations.

Jama thanked the Turkish people for their continued support during difficult times, expressing hope that ongoing cooperation, particularly in training and assisting Somali forces in the fight against al-Shabab, will help build a secure, terror-free Somalia that contributes to regional and global peace.

Highlighting that the two countries also cooperate in the field of communication and information-sharing, Jama said: "We hope that we can make more cooperation that can make Somalia prosper in the communication field in terms of information and broadcasting."

Somalia's Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Hassan Moalim Mohamud highlighted Türkiye's multifaceted support over the past three years, especially in strengthening Somalia's justice and judiciary sectors.

Mohamud said Somalia has emerged from conflict and drafted its constitution while working on public services from education to health and the economy, adding that despite ongoing challenges from international terrorist groups, it continues to strengthen its politics and institutions with crucial support from international partners, including Türkiye.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Bashir Mohamed Jama emphasized the world is increasingly turning its focus to climate change, noting that Somalia is among the countries most affected by it.

Jama said Somalia is overwhelmed by climate-related disasters and frequently faces natural disasters such as floods, droughts, and extreme heat caused by global warming.

Fisheries and Blue Economy Minister Ahmed Hassan Aden highlighted Somalia's abundant natural resources, especially its marine resources such as fish, oil and minerals.

He noted Somalia is among Africa's richest fishing areas and emphasized the Fisheries Ministry's focus on developing the country's blue economy.

Aden also recalled his visit to Türkiye, during which he said strong ties were established with Türkiye's Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, noting that joint committees were set up to further enhance cooperation.

Mogadishu Governor Hassan Mohamed Hussein underscored the city's comprehensive development, emphasizing that it is now fully secure.

He credited President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's leadership for the significant improvements in security over the past three years.

Hussein noted the progress in reconstruction, sharing that many roads have been reconstructed, the private sector is growing and more people are returning to the capital.

Hussein also highlighted a number of major Turkish-supported initiatives since Erdoğan's 2011 visit, including the establishment of large universities and schools, which he said have transformed education in the city.