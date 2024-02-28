Türkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yıldız said some countries encouraged the Israeli military to continue to carry out attacks in Gaza.

Speaking to the Anadolu Agency (AA) in Geneva, where he came to participate in the 55th session of the U.N. Human Rights Council, Yıldız referred to the details of his presentation on behalf of Türkiye during the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) hearing on Israeli policies in occupied Palestine.

"As a general attitude, states intervene to stop when a conflict breaks out. However, in this case, some countries encouraged Israel to continue its attacks on Gaza," he said, adding that Türkiye, as a regional actor affected by the instability, wants an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

"In this vein, we are part of the contact group which includes eight countries in the region and lobbies for an immediate cease-fire,” said Yıldız.

He added that the group is also working to form a mechanism that will ensure talks between the Palestinians and Israelis take place under the monitoring of international actors.

"In our presentation, we underscored the illegality of the occupation. We also highlighted that Israel deliberately extended the occupation, which has become increasingly unbearable. Therefore, we maintained that the occupation should end immediately and the historical status of the holy places should be respected and preserved. We also stressed the urgency of a cease-fire, followed by negotiations for the two-state solution, as the only way to end this long-lasting conflict, "he said.

More peculiarly, on the ongoing relentless Israeli attacks on Gaza, Yıldız said Israel's use of force exceeded all acceptable, legitimate limits of the right to self-defense.