South Africa is looking to advance economic ties with Türkiye, the country’s Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes announced Thursday during an official visit to Ankara.

“Economy is a vital field for South Africa in its relationship with Türkiye and we’re seeking new economic expansions in the post-COVID-19 period,” Botes told Anadolu Agency (AA) as he revealed he held a political consultation meeting with Türkiye’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sedat Önal in the capital.

“For South Africa, Türkiye is both a trade and strategic partner; it is a regional power and a strong country in terms of economy as it sits between Asia and Europe,” Botes said, explaining that he was visiting in order to advance both economic and political ties between the two countries.

'Infrastructure work full of opportunity'

Botes went on to underline that South Africa holds “a politically and economically key strategic position” in the African continent, as well as “powerful sectors in many fields.”

“Türkiye is known in the fields of trade and industry,” Botes pointed out. “The steps they have taken in these fields have piqued our interest. Especially their work in infrastructure offers key opportunities for the relations between the two countries.”

On the other hand, Botes remarked, the strength of Türkiye’s manufacturing sector and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) could help improve ties, as well.

The deputy minister described Türkiye as a significant hub of investment and trade for his country while he touted Türkiye as “an important actor” in its proximity to Europe and commercial activity in the Black Sea.

“South Africa’s doors are always open to Turkish investors,” Botes declared. “The Republic of South Africa has a strong constitutional structure. It’s important that investments are made in a lawful order,” he said.

Many Turkish investors are active in South Africa in production, agriculture, mining and industry, Botes informed, saying his country aimed to become an investment hub not only for Türkiye but other nations, too.

“This is my first time in Türkiye,” Botes also revealed, expressing his pleasure about the hospitability of Turkish people. “Similarly, the government officials that welcomed me have been very friendly. This perspective, too, is helping develop relations between the two countries,” he said.

Indeed, earlier this week, another South African Minister Dikeledi Phillistus Magadzi expressed during a reception in the capital Pretoria observing Türkiye’s 99th Republic Day the hope to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Speaking at the reception, Magadzi said her government is encouraged by recent visits by officials from both countries, giving the example of the visit by South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor to Türkiye early this year.

Also at the event was Türkiye's Ambassador to South Africa Ayşegül Kandaş who said she was happy that relations between the two countries are flourishing at all levels, from politics to trade and investment, and person-to-person relations.