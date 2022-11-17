A panel on Türkiye's diplomatic role, particularly in mediating amid the Russia-Ukraine war, was held in Pretoria, the executive capital of the Republic of South Africa Wednesday.

Organized by the Turkish Embassy in Pretoria, the panel discussed Türkiye's successful policies to tackle international crises during the Russia-Ukraine war in particular. The development comes after the successful shuttle diplomacy carried out by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan between the leaders of the two warring countries in the past months that has been appreciated by the world – especially Türkiye's meditation role in the grain deal and prisoner exchange.

Türkiye is one of the most active countries working to ensure a permanent cease-fire in the Ukraine war. Its cautiously balanced act of assuming a role as a mediator by keeping communication channels with both warring sides provides a ray of hope in diplomatic efforts to find a solution and achieve peace in the Ukraine crisis. With its pivotal position of having friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye has won widespread praise for its efforts to end the war.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, highlighting its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing through them.

The panel was held at the University of Pretoria. The head of the Diplomacy Academy Mesut Özcan, the head of the Strategic Studies Center Ufuk Ulutaş and Roland Henwood, a leading expert on political science, participated as speakers.

Earlier on Wednesday, at a press conference after the G-20 summit, Erdoğan underlined that Türkiye is trying to gather Russia and Ukraine around the same table as soon as possible. Erdoğan said: "While we are in this effort, it would not be right to use methods of provocation here. For this, the way leading to peace is through dialogue. We want to establish peace in the world, and with the effort of this, we will continue to develop our telephone diplomacy with my Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as soon as we return."

Pointing out that Ankara and Moscow are neighbors in the same region, the president said: "The way to peace is through dialogue. There is no need to find a third partner in the Russia-Ukraine war. Nothing is gained from the war, the important thing is peace."