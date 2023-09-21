South Sudan welcomes Türkiye's support in education and humanitarian assistance, as well as the implementation of a peace agreement, the country's deputy foreign minister said Thursday.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ramadan Mohamed Abdallah Goc assured Turkish Ambassador Erdem Mutaf of the readiness and commitment to expanding existing relations with Türkiye through a close working relationship with the embassy in Juba during a courtesy meeting.

Mutaf congratulated Goc on his new appointment that was announced earlier this month.

Goc thanked Mutaf for his visit and said South Sudan values its long-time relationship with Türkiye.

Mutaf briefed Goc about Türkiye's foreign policy in Africa and the special importance of South Sudan to Türkiye.

"I expressed our appreciation for the friendship that our Embassy enjoys at every level in South Sudan. I informed him about the Turkish foreign policy with respect to the African continent. I gave facts and figures," he said.

Mutaf said he briefed Goc about the embassy's activities in South Sudan, including humanitarian assistance, capacity-building and education and the two men talked about Türkiye's scholarships program.

"I requested his facilitation to finalize the Turkish Maarif Foundation's Juba International School Project," he said.

He said they exchanged views regarding the peace process in South Sudan.

He assured Goc about Türkiye's continuing support for the Revitalized Peace Agreement to end the violent conflict in South Sudan.

"We evaluated our bilateral relations and agreements and expressed our resolve to further improve the existing level, we also talked about possible bilateral visits between our countries," said Mutaf.