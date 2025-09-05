Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Thursday that Spain and Türkiye are working closely to push back against what he described as Israel’s genocide in Gaza, calling for urgent European Union action after months of destruction and civilian deaths.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) at the Foreign Ministry in Madrid, Albares said Ankara and Madrid are “two friendly countries and two strategic partners” united in support of international law and a Palestinian state.

He said he remains in frequent contact with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan to discuss steps that can “improve the situation in Gaza.”

“Of course, whatever supports peace, whatever supports the establishment of the State of Palestine and the realization of this multi-state solution, Spain will stand with its friends and allies,” he said.

Albares argued that the EU must move beyond rhetoric and adopt measures that could restrain Israel, stressing that statements of “moral stance” alone have failed to halt the devastation.

“Unfortunately, we have seen so far that moral stances and statements will not be able to stop this Israeli attack, which has no military objective other than the destruction and suffering of civilians in Palestine,” he said. “It is time for the European Union to take action.”

Spain has emerged as one of the most outspoken critics of Israel within the EU, taking a tougher line as Palestinian civilian deaths mount in Gaza under continued Israeli bombardments and siege.

Ankara, long a vocal defender of Palestinian rights, has repeatedly urged international partners to recognize Israel’s actions as war crimes and support accountability measures.

NATO member Türkiye has halted all trade with Israel, joined a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel and repeatedly urged world powers to stop supporting Israel.

In recent weeks, Türkiye has also been calling for Israel to be suspended from international organizations, including the U.N. General Assembly.

Fidan first made the call during an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting, saying recent Western pledges on the recognition of a Palestinian state showed the "tide is turning against Israel," but that further measures were needed.

He said a coordinated, joint effort within the U.N. was needed to push "for Palestine's full membership, while also considering the suspension of Israel from the work of the General Assembly."

The Israeli army has launched a brutal military offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 63,700 Palestinians. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.