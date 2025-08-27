Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on Thursday called the Turkish Parliament to an extraordinary session on Aug. 29 at the request of opposition parties, who urged lawmakers to address Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza and ways to deliver humanitarian aid to the enclave.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), the DEM Party, the Yeni Yol Party, the Felicity-affiliated Yeniden Refah Party, the Turkish Workers’ Party (TIP), the Labor Party (EMEP) and the Democrat Party (DP) jointly submitted a petition for the session.

In a statement, the Parliament Presidency said Kurtulmuş convened the General Assembly “to inform lawmakers on Israel’s Gaza assault, the genocide and oppression against the Palestinian people, famine policies and the current situation in the region.”

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will brief parliament during the extraordinary meeting, the statement added.

Since March 2, Israel has imposed a total blockade on aid entering Gaza, leading to a famine and humanitarian crisis.

The Turkish public and government are major supporters of the Palestinian cause. Türkiye has been a traditional ally to Palestine, but as the Israeli attacks became more brutal, Ankara has become harsher in its criticism in the past year. It has condemned what it calls genocide, halted all trade with Israel and applied to join a genocide case against Israel at the World Court, which Israel rejects.

In addition to delivering humanitarian aid, Türkiye has sought to rally international organizations, including the United Nations, NATO and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to restrain Israel.