Anna Hakobyan, spouse of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, announced that she read President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s book “A Fairer World Is Possible” and echoes Turkish leader’s motto.

In a recent Facebook post, Hakobyan recommended the book to Armenian analysts, anyone interested in international affairs and those “wondering about writings of the leader of a neighboring country.”

She concluded the post by repeating the book’s title and Erdoğan’s motto for reforms in international system, particularly a change in five permanent members of U.N. Security Council.

First published in Turkish four years ago by Turkuvaz Kitap, “A Fairer World Is Possible” details Türkiye’s fight for global justice through a series of reforms giving more say to countries outside superpowers in global affairs, from refugee crises and international terrorism to anti-Muslim sentiment.

Türkiye and Armenia are looking to put their past marked with hostilities behind, especially in the wake of a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Pashinyan made a landmark visit to Türkiye last June where he met Erdoğan in Istanbul.

The visit was low-key but was marked with messages of peace in the Caucasus region. Last August, Hakobyan has said in a social media post that she added Erdoğan’s book to her reading list.