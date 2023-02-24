NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday he saw progress in stalled talks with Türkiye on Sweden's membership after the two countries went through a period of high tensions due to anti-Türkiye and anti-Islam protests in Stockholm recently.

Stoltenberg told Reuters he and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had agreed that Türkiye, Finland and Sweden would meet at NATO headquarters in mid-March "to address the challenges we face when it comes to Turkish ratification of the Swedish accession protocol."

Stoltenberg, who met Erdoğan last week in Ankara, sounded more upbeat on the topic than in past months.

"I see progress," he said in an interview. "My aim is to have both Finland and Sweden as full members by the NATO summit," due to take place in Lithuania from July 11-12.

Sweden and neighboring Finland abandoned decades of nonalignment and applied to join NATO in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. All NATO members except Türkiye and Hungary have ratified their accession, but unanimity is required.

Ankara accuses Stockholm of harboring members of terrorist groups and has demanded their extradition as a step toward giving Sweden's NATO membership its green light.

Talks between Finland, Sweden and Türkiye have been stalled since January after a copy of the Quran was burned outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm by Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line.

Türkiye and Hungary are the only NATO allies that have not yet ratified the membership of Finland and Sweden, though Budapest has said it aims to take that step for both countries in early March.

Stoltenberg said that, regardless of the outstanding ratification, both Nordic states were safer than before their NATO application.

"As part of the accession process, several NATO allies, including the United States, have issued bilateral security assurances," he said.

"So it's inconceivable that Finland or Sweden will face any military threats from Russia without NATO reacting," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said there would be no threat to Russia if Sweden and Finland joined NATO, but that Moscow would respond if the U.S.-led alliance bolstered military infrastructure in the two Nordic countries.

He has repeatedly cited the post-Soviet enlargement of the NATO alliance eastward toward his borders as a reason for what he called Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Türkiye has frequently voiced that it does not oppose NATO enlargement but criticizes Stockholm for not taking action against elements posing a security threat to Ankara.

Last June, Türkiye and the two Nordic countries signed a memorandum to address Ankara’s legitimate security concerns, paving the way for their eventual membership in the alliance.

But recent provocative demonstrations by terrorist sympathizers and Islamophobic figures in Stockholm have led Turkish leaders to question Sweden’s commitment to take the steps necessary to gain NATO membership.

Ankara has long criticized Stockholm for housing members of various terrorist organizations, particularly members of the PKK and, in recent years, the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) – the organization behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt in Türkiye.

Ahead of a historic NATO summit, the three countries signed a trilateral deal in June that prevented a Turkish veto. In the memorandum, the Nordic countries said they would address Türkiye’s extradition requests for terrorists. In addition, the joint directive states that Finland and Sweden “will not provide support to ... the organization described as FETÖ” and terrorist groups."

Hungary to send delegations

Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday said that unless Türkiye's concerns regarding Sweden's entry are allayed, NATO expansion could fail.

Hungary plans to send a delegation to Sweden and Finland to resolve “political disputes” that have raised doubts among some Hungarian lawmakers about whether to support the two Nordic nations' applications to join, a senior Hungarian lawmaker said Thursday.

Mate Kocsis, the head of the nationalist Fidesz party's parliamentary caucus, said during a news briefing that a “serious debate” had emerged within the caucus over the NATO accession of Sweden and Finland, according to state news agency MTI.

Some ruling party lawmakers, he said, resented that “politicians from these countries have insulted Hungary in a crude, unfounded and often vulgar manner in recent years, and now they are asking for a favor.”

A parliamentary delegation will travel to Sweden and Finland seeking to clarify their positions, Kocsis said. The trip was not expected to delay the Hungarian parliament’s debate, set to begin next week, on ratifying the NATO applications, he said.

Kocsis said Thursday that he was committed to admitting the two countries but that some in his Fidesz party were divided, with some arguing that NATO's expansion “could represent an escalation in the existing conflict.”

"Fundamentally, we are committed to maintaining, enlarging and strengthening both NATO and the European community,” Kocsis said.