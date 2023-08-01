Enhanced relations between Türkiye and China will contribute to regional and global stability, peace and prosperity, Maj. Gen. Gültekin Yaralı said on Monday on the occasion of the 96th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China.

"Our relations, which began in 1971, were elevated to the level of strategic cooperation as of 2010. We desire to further develop our cooperation with China based on mutual trust and within a framework of mutual benefits," Yaralı said at the Army Day reception of China in the capital Ankara.

Yaralı emphasized that the ongoing high-level military dialogue between Türkiye and China provides an opportunity to institutionalize and advance bilateral defense collaboration.

“Regardless of the distance between our countries, we believe that we have common responsibilities for security and stability in our geographies,” he added.

China’s newly-appointed Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visited Türkiye recently, where he was welcomed by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Yi noted that Beijing was ready to enhance mutual strategic trust and deepen cooperation with Türkiye, as he called on the two sides to utilize bilateral cooperation.

Addressing the event, Senior Col. Li Guangya, defense attache at the Chinese mission in Türkiye, highlighted the significance of the PLA's founding and its role in safeguarding China's peace and sovereignty.

He also underlined China's commitment to maintaining security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, and opposed turning it into a battleground for geopolitical competition.

China actively engages in overseas missions and peacekeeping, supports developing nations to combat poverty, and responds to global climate change while upholding the international system centered on the U.N. and international laws, Li said.

Speaking of China-Türkiye relations, he expressed readiness to enhance cooperation and exchange of ideas to address security risks and contribute to world peace.

The PLA was established on Aug. 1, 1927, and has since grown to become one of the world's largest military forces.