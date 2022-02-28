Sudan wants to boost its cooperation ties with Turkey at all levels, a senior official said Sunday.

The country’s ruling Sovereign Council member Abdul-Baqi Abdul-Qadir Al-Zubair highlighted eagerness to enhance relations between the two countries in a meeting with Turkey’s Ambassador to Sudan Irfan Neziroğlu in Khartoum.

During the meeting, Al-Zubair hailed the depth of relations between Sudan and Turkey in all fields, according to a statement issued by the Sovereign Council.

“Sudan is keen on creating a safe environment to attract foreign investments to serve the interests of the two countries,” he added.

Neziroğlu, for his part, underlined the keenness of the Turkish private sector to carry out joint projects between the two countries.

The envoy said Sunday’s meeting highlighted the development of bilateral relations and promoting cooperation in the health, education and environmental fields.

Relations between Ankara and Khartoum have been developing since the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) came to power in late 2002, when it developed an ambitious plan to strengthen ties with African countries.

Bilateral ties also gained momentum with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s December 2017 visit to Sudan, when the two countries signed 22 agreements in a host of fields.

The agreements cover cooperation in the fields of education, agriculture, industry, trade, the iron and steel industry, exploration, energy exploration, gold extraction, the construction of silos, healthcare services and power generation.