The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary and the Sudanese army exchanged blame for the recent attack on the vehicle of the Turkish ambassador in Khartoum.

In a statement, the RSF called the attack cowardly, violating all international norms and agreements, and accused the army of attacking Ambassador Ismail Çobanoğlu’s vehicle.

Claiming that the area where the attack was carried out was controlled by the military, the RSF said they are committed to protecting diplomatic missions in the country, in line with the Geneva Convention and all other international agreements.

Meanwhile, the army claimed that the RSF carried out the attack.

According to diplomatic sources, Ambassador Çobanoğlu’s vehicle came under fire on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that they would relocate the embassy from Khartoum to Port Sudan following the attack.