Sweden and Finland rejected Turkey’s request for the extradition of people with links to the PKK and Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the Justice Ministry said Monday.

Turkey has requested the extradition of six FETÖ and six PKK terrorists from Finland in the past five years, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported, citing the Justice Ministry. Turkey also asked Sweden to extradite 21 suspects, including 10 FETÖ and 11 PKK members.

Both of the Nordic countries rejected the extradition of 19 terrorists and did not respond to Turkey's request for five others.

The extradition process for nine terrorists, including two in Finland and seven in Sweden, is still ongoing.

Turkey had voiced reservations about the membership of Sweden and Finland, saying that the two countries have been acting as safe havens for terrorist organizations, including the PKK and its Syrian wing, the YPG.

Turkey has not shut the door on Sweden and Finland joining NATO and is willing to negotiate with the countries if they agree to clamp down on domestic terrorist activities and end their support of the PKK.

After having informal talks with Turkey on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Berlin, Sweden has announced it will send a diplomatic delegation to Turkey to discuss the country joining the alliance as well as Turkey’s concerns about its support to the PKK terrorist organization.