Sweden, even while facing criticism from Turkey for supporting terrorist groups as it seeks NATO membership, just hosted a meeting organized by an extension of the PKK terrorist group.

According to websites close to the PKK's Syrian branch YPG, on Saturday the SDC, one of the so-called political formations of the YPG, organized the Third Consultation Forum in the capital Stockholm under the auspices of the Swedish Foreign Ministry and the Olof Palme Center.

Members of the terrorist YPG attended the meeting virtually, as did U.S. State Department and Italian Foreign Ministry officials.

During the forum, "proposals for successful decentralization were discussed" in regions in Syria occupied by the terrorist YPG.

Turkey has consistently opposed the formation of a YPG/PKK terrorist corridor in neighboring Syria along its borders.

Reached for comment by Anadolu Agency (AA), the Swedish Foreign Ministry did not respond.

The second such forum was held in Stockholm only last month.

According to information from Turkish officials, Sweden was repeatedly warned not to allow the meetings, but authorities failed to take the necessary steps.

Moreover, supporters and representatives of the terrorist PKK carry out activities in Sweden without hindrance.

For example, in January 2019, supporters of the terrorist group held a protest in a shopping center in Borlange, Sweden. In the protest in support of jailed terrorist PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, one of the banners carried by supporters of the terrorist group was a symbol of a weapon.

On webpages close to the terror group, the protest was promoted under the title "occupation action by Swedish youth."

During the protest, Swedish security forces did nothing to prevent PKK supporters from carrying the terrorist group's so-called "flag" and pictures of Öcalan.

While giving freedom to terrorist groups that threaten Turkey, due to the war in Ukraine, Sweden is now seeking membership in NATO, which Turkey is a longstanding member of.

For decades, Sweden took a neutral foreign policy posture in the region, but the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that started on Feb. 24 triggered a shift in its approach, with the public and most politicians favoring joining the NATO alliance.

The Swedish government announced Sunday that it is sending a delegation of diplomats to Turkey to discuss its NATO membership bid.

On Monday, the government announced that it would apply for NATO membership.

For any country to join NATO, all 30 member states, including Turkey, must agree unanimously to extend a formal invitation, but Turkey has so far objected, citing Sweden's failure to take a clear, strong stance against terrorist groups.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the terrorist PKK – recognized as a terrorist group by the United States, the European Union and Turkey – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.