Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted that Sweden needs to take concrete steps for Türkiye to approve its NATO bid, in a phone call with his Counterpart Tobias Billstrom on Wednesday.

Billstrom called Fidan, who previously served as the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) to congratulate him on his appointment, and discussed ongoing developments, the Foreign Ministry said.

The two ministers agreed to hold further discussions following the upcoming permanent joint mechanism meeting, the ministry added.

Their call followed a decision by the Supreme Court of Sweden, which permitted Stockholm to return a man supporting the PKK terrorist group to Türkiye.

Türkiye and Hungary are the only NATO member states yet to ratify Sweden’s bid, requiring unanimous ratification.

Ankara has been firm in its opposition to Sweden’s membership unless it fulfills certain conditions, namely, strict measures against terrorist groups and extraditing members of those groups wanted by Türkiye. The implementation of the anti-terror bill is not enough for approval alone, according to Turkish officials.

Sweden and Finland – which historically stayed militarily non-aligned to avoid conflict with their giant neighbor – have both formally sought NATO membership after Russia last year invaded Ukraine, which had unsuccessfully tried to join the alliance and its joint security guarantees.

Meanwhile, Fidan also held discussions with his Brazilian Counterpart Mauro Vieira and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday, the ministry said.

Both ministers congratulated Fidan for his new role.