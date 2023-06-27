Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said his country supports Türkiye's efforts against all threats to its national security and condemns all terrorist organizations, including the PKK, as Stockholm awaits Ankara's approval of its NATO membership.

Speaking at a joint news conference with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in Gotland, Billstrom noted that Sweden's new anti-terror law will facilitate their cooperation with Türkiye as well as with other NATO and EU countries.

"Sweden fully supports Türkiye against all threats to its national security and condemns all the terrorist organizations, including the PKK, which carry out attacks against it," he noted.

Billstrom went on to say that Sweden stands ready to be an "active and loyal ally," and to contribute to the security of NATO from day one.

For his part, British Foreign Minister James Cleverly said Britain would continue to push for the speedy conclusion of Sweden's accession to NATO.

"We will continue to push for the speedy completion of your accession process," Cleverly told the news conference.

"Sweden must and shall join NATO, and should do so as soon as possible."

Asked whether Britain had spoken to Türkiye about its position, Cleverly said he has spoken with his counterpart there and made Britain's position clear.

"It's in Turkey's interest that Sweden become a member of the alliance and does so quickly," he added.

Türkiye ratified Finland’s NATO membership in March, enabling it to become a full member of the defense alliance.

Ankara said Sweden must first take a more explicit stance against terrorists. Türkiye has frequently voiced that it does not oppose NATO expansion but criticizes Stockholm for not taking action against elements that pose a security threat to Ankara.

Terrorist propaganda, as well as the burning of Islam’s holy book outside Türkiye’s Embassy in Stockholm in January, which sparked anger in the Islamic world, leading to weeks of protests, and calls for a boycott of Swedish goods, have contributed to Sweden’s long-spun process.

Sweden has set its sights on joining at the alliance’s July 11-12 summit, and while it has strong support from other members, including the United States and more talks with Türkiye are expected, there have been few clear signs of a breakthrough.

Türkiye says Sweden harbors terrorist members and has demanded their extradition to ratify Swedish membership. Swedish courts have blocked some expulsions to Türkiye, while rallies by the terrorist groups irked Ankara. Swedish Foreign Minister Billstrom has said the freedom to demonstrate is enshrined in the constitution, adding that “something legal is not always proper.”