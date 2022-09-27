A delegation from Sweden's Justice Ministry will visit Türkiye on Oct. 5-6 to discuss the issue of extradition of criminals, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ said in remarks published Tuesday.

Bozdağ stated that the negotiations on the issue of extraditions from Sweden and Finland continue, adding: "We expect Sweden and Finland to extradite FETÖ (Gülenist Terror Group) and PKK members to Türkiye within the scope of the NATO agreement."

"A delegation from the Swedish Ministry of Justice will come to our country between Oct. 5-6," Bozdağ announced, saying: "Within the framework of the Monitoring Committee, which will hold technical talks with our ministry bureaucrats on extraditions ... I know that a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also go to Finland to hold talks. We expect them to extradite terrorists, especially from the PKK, FETÖ and the DHKP-C, which are included in our extradition requests. The people whose extradition we want are people who are under investigation and prosecution in our country."

Bozdağ said that no information was given about whether the people whom Türkiye wanted to be extradited had left Sweden and Finland.

The new Swedish government should now address security concerns that Türkiye has raised in return for lifting its veto on Sweden and Finland's membership of NATO, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said recently.

He said Türkiye had not expected Sweden to take steps before this month's election but the next government in Stockholm must now make a move on the issue.

"They know this agreement will not be approved by the (Turkish) parliament unless they take (steps)," he said.

Sweden's right-wing opposition held a narrow lead over the ruling center-left bloc.

Çavuşoğlu said a meeting between the three countries on Aug. 26 showed the Nordic states had not yet acted on Türkiye's concerns.

"The following outcome has emerged: no concrete steps have been taken up to today," he said.

"There is an agreement and the requirements of this deal are clear. These must be fulfilled," Çavuşoğlu said.

Officials from Türkiye, Finland and Sweden agreed last month to keep meeting in the coming months to discuss security concerns that Türkiye raised as a precondition for allowing the two Nordic countries to join the NATO military alliance. Officials from the three countries held their first such meeting in the southern Finnish city of Vantaa.

Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said the meeting aimed to establish contacts and set goals for cooperation that the countries agreed to by signing a memorandum of understanding at NATO's Madrid summit in June.

"The participants discussed the concrete steps to implement the Trilateral Memorandum and agreed that the mechanism will continue to meet at the expert level during the autumn," the Finnish Foreign Ministry said in a statement after the meeting.

The two Nordic countries applied to join the security alliance in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine but faced opposition from Türkiye, which accuses them of imposing arms embargoes on Ankara and supporting groups it deems terrorists.

Türkiye lifted its veto during a NATO summit in June in return for what it said were concrete gains on the issue. But Ankara has since said the Nordic countries have not taken the desired steps.

The three countries signed an accord to lift Ankara's veto in exchange for counterterrorism promises, but Türkiye has said it will block the membership bids if pledges are not kept. It has sought the extradition of 73 people from Sweden and a dozen others from Finland.

Officials from the three countries agreed in August to keep meeting in the coming months to discuss Türkiye's concerns.