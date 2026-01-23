Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the cease-fire between the Syrian army and the YPG/PKK-linked Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) expires on Saturday and an extension may be needed.

Speaking on a live broadcast on NTV news channel, Fidan said Friday that the four-day cease-fire between the Syrian regime and the SDF remains fragile and may need to be extended due to ongoing security concerns, including the planned transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria to Iraq.

“We’re in the middle of the four-day cease-fire between the Syrian army and the SDF. The situation on the ground is fragile,” Fidan told reporters, noting that multiple developments led to the current truce.

“There is now talk of extending the cease-fire. There is active diplomatic traffic, and we are involved. We don’t want to see any fighting. I hope this will lead to a positive peace process.”

Asked what would happen if no agreement is reached and whether Damascus could launch operations in Ain al-Arab, Qamishli or Hassakeh, Fidan said: “I hope there will be a serious will to solve this through dialogue.”

Fidan also addressed the rapid collapse of the SDF in recent weeks, saying the outcome was expected. “It honestly wasn’t a surprise to me,” he said. “We have long understood the dynamics in Arab-majority areas occupied by the YPG. We knew the tribal structure well and were aware of how and when these tribes could rise up.”

Fidan said Friday that the recent collapse of YPG-held positions in Arab-majority areas of Syria did not come as a surprise, stressing that Ankara has long understood the tribal dynamics that shape the region.

“It honestly wasn’t a surprise to me,” Fidan said. “We knew very well the dynamics in Arab-majority areas occupied by the YPG. For years, we have studied the tribal structure and understood how and when these tribes could rise up.”

Asked whether the terrorist PKK influence in Syria could come to an end, Fidan said the organization’s Syrian structure remains directly controlled by terrorist leadership.

“Mazloum Abdi is only a message carrier who follows the instructions given to him,” he said. “The KCK tells the YPG to enter politics and they do. They are fully tied to Qandil. Non-Syrian PKK members must leave the region. The PKK presence in Sinjar is not sustainable. The organization must transform itself before it faces destruction.”

Fidan also criticized the SDF leadership for ignoring Ankara’s warnings. “The SDF is not listening to any message coming from Ankara,” he said. “They should not allow themselves to be used as instruments for others’ agendas.”