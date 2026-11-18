Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday reaffirmed Türkiye's support for the integration process in northeastern Syria, stressing that it must strengthen the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity under the principle of "one state, one army."

Speaking at a joint news conference in Ankara alongside Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, Fidan said Ankara welcomed progress toward integration and remained committed to supporting Syria's stability and reconstruction.

"The integration process must be completed on the basis of the principle of one state, one army, which guarantees political stability in every country, in a manner that reinforces Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Fidan underlined.

The talks also included Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and his Syrian counterpart, Maj. Gen. Murhaf Abu Qasra, reflecting growing defense and security cooperation between the neighboring countries.

Fidan emphasized that the rights of all segments of Syrian society must be protected throughout the process, alongside efforts to strengthen social reconciliation.

He noted that Türkiye was working closely with the Syrian government to restructure the country's armed forces, strengthen security institutions and counter terrorist threats, particularly those posed by Daesh.

"One country's security cannot be built upon the instability of its neighbors," he said.

Türkiye-Syria cooperation

Turkish top diplomat highlighted progress in bilateral cooperation, including the reopening of Damascus Heart Hospital with upgraded facilities, the launch of a Turkish school in Damascus and an agreement to establish a Türkiye-Syria University.

He also pointed to Turkish-supported aviation navigation systems at Damascus and Aleppo airports, which have helped improve Syria's air transportation capacity.

Al-Shaibani also described Türkiye as an indispensable partner in rebuilding Syria, saying the country's stability was essential to broader Middle Eastern security.

He said bilateral trade approached $3.78 billion in 2025, increasing by more than 40%, with both countries targeting $10 billion.

The Syrian minister also announced plans to increase cross-border electricity transmission capacity to 500 megawatts, expand transportation links and reopen the Qamishli-Nusaybin border crossing.

He added that Syria's Embassy in Ankara was expected to reopen early next month.

Mecca Defense Alliance

Fidan said the Mecca Defense Alliance, bringing together Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, reflected a shared commitment to regional ownership of security challenges.

Regional countries should develop their own capabilities rather than depend on external powers to address security threats, Fidan argued.

"We will now take ownership of the problems of our own strategic region and geography."

He welcomed growing international interest in the alliance, saying other countries committed to peace and international law could eventually join once its institutional framework was completed.

Fidan announced that the three founding countries would hold another meeting later this month to advance the alliance's institutionalization.

Next month's R4+E4 meeting

Fidan also announced that the next R4+E4 meeting would take place in Germany in December, bringing together four Middle Eastern countries and four European powers to discuss regional and global security challenges.

The R4 comprises Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, while the E4 includes Germany, Britain, France and Italy.

Referring to their recent meeting in Istanbul, Fidan said participants had demonstrated considerable agreement on major international issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war, tensions between Iran and the United States, Gaza and maritime security.

The minister said greater coordination between European and Middle Eastern powers could help translate shared assessments into concrete diplomatic action.