The first-ever R4+E3 foreign ministers' meeting kicked off in Istanbul on Friday, hosted by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and bringing together eight countries, including Italy, to discuss regional conflicts and strengthen diplomatic coordination.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, the meeting brings together the R4 countries Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and the E3 countries Britain, Germany and France with Italy also participating.

Discussions are expected to focus on Palestine, the Strait of Hormuz, developments involving Yemen and diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war, exploring opportunities for closer cooperation and coordination between the two diplomatic groups, diplomatic sources said.

On the sidelines of the gathering, Fidan held separate bilateral meetings with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, according to statements shared by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The countries convened under the R4+E3 format for the first time at Türkiye's initiative, marking a new platform for diplomatic coordination between regional and European powers.

Israel's continued occupation and settlement expansion, Jerusalem's historical and legal status and prospects for a two-state solution are also on the table.

Rome hails Ankara's efforts

Meanwhile, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani welcomed the Istanbul gathering, describing it as a timely diplomatic initiative aimed at bringing European and regional powers together to address ongoing conflicts.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) before departing for Istanbul, Tajani said Rome supported Türkiye's efforts to promote dialogue between European countries and regional actors.

"The initiative of the Turkish government and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is timely and productive. Rome supports the idea of bringing together European and regional countries to discuss the conflicts in the Middle East," Tajani said.

He emphasized that participating countries shared a common objective of restoring diplomacy as the primary means of resolving disputes and limiting the consequences of military confrontations.

Tajani noted the gathering sought to encourage a return to political engagement and increase pressure on parties involved in conflicts that have destabilized the region and harmed civilian populations.

He also reiterated Italy's support for negotiations aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

"Disputes and rivalries must be resolved through diplomacy, not weapons," he stated.

Turning to tensions in the Persian Gulf, Tajani warned against a renewed outbreak of large-scale hostilities, stressing that diplomatic engagement between Iran and the United States remained essential to regional stability.

He said participating countries were working on a joint declaration reflecting their shared commitment to peace in the Gulf and the broader Middle East.

Tajani welcomed indirect contacts between Washington and Tehran in New York and subsequent proposals for negotiations, describing them as encouraging developments despite persistent differences.

"Diplomacy is the only viable path toward a sustainable solution. We do not want a resumption of full-scale conflict," he underlined.

He also highlighted the importance of protecting global food security amid disruptions to maritime trade routes.

Despite difficulties affecting grain shipments in the Black Sea and fertilizer transportation through the Strait of Hormuz, Tajani said Italy remained committed to safeguarding the international movement of essential agricultural supplies.

He pointed to cooperation with the Rome-based U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to protect access to grain, cereals and fertilizers.

Yemen, Red Sea security

Tajani also condemned Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed Italy's solidarity with Riyadh, calling for a coordinated strategy to address the Yemen crisis and prevent instability from spreading across the region and threatening maritime traffic in the Red Sea.

According to Tajani, reviving Yemen's peace process, preferably under United Nations auspices, remains the most viable path toward a sustainable settlement.

Addressing the Palestinian issue, Tajani reaffirmed Italy's support for a two-state solution, arguing that the international community must preserve the possibility of establishing an independent Palestinian state.

He warned that expanding Israeli settlements and increasing settler violence in the occupied West Bank threatened regional stability and undermined prospects for a negotiated settlement.

Tajani said Italy and its European partners had repeatedly condemned such actions and would continue efforts to protect the territorial integrity and political future of the West Bank.

The Italian minister also expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, describing conditions in the enclave as extremely severe despite ongoing diplomatic initiatives.

"The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip remains extremely grave," Tajani noted, emphasizing the need to maintain uninterrupted aid deliveries as winter approaches.

He said Italy continued to support the 20-point peace plan for Gaza but considered progress in implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 2803 insufficient.