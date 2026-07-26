Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Sunday praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Arabia for their role in securing the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria, highlighting their support for Damascus' reintegration into the international community.

"His Excellency President Erdogan and Saudi Arabia mediated last year with U.S. President Donald Trump to lift the sanctions on Syria,” al-Sharaa said in an interview with Al Jazeera television.

​​​​​​​Last year, Washington issued Syria General License 25 and granted exemptions under the Caesar Act to facilitate investment supporting Syria’s recovery. Trump later signed an executive order lifting U.S. sanctions on Syria.

Ankara continued diplomatic efforts to lift international sanctions on Syria.

Erdoğan has long stressed Türkiye’s commitment to a political solution in Syria that safeguards the country’s territorial integrity and ensures the return of millions of displaced Syrians.