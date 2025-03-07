Fighting in the western Syrian city of Latakia threatens to undermine efforts to achieve unity and solidarity in Syria as well as regional peace, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"We stand against any action that targets the right of Syrians to live in peace and prosperity. Türkiye remains steadfast in its support for the Syrian people and government," ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said on recent incidents that took place in Syria's Mediterranean province of Latakia.

Ankara urged that "such provocations" not be allowed to become a threat to the peace in Syria and the region.

"Intensive efforts are underway to establish security and stability in Syria," said Keceli, adding that the tension in Latakia, along with the targeting of security forces, could jeopardize efforts to guide post-Assad Syria toward a future of unity and solidarity.

Clashes between Syrian security forces and gunmen loyal to former dictator Bashar Assad in the area have left more than 70 people dead and an area potentially outside government control. The clashes are the worst since Assad fell from power in early December and a new government was established.

Calling for a peaceful transitional period and an inclusive government, Ankara has since led the diplomatic efforts to help Syria regain its normalcy and ensure stability in neighboring countries where developments directly affect Türkiye.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed to help the new Syrian administration form a state structure and a new constitution as the country looks to rebuild after 13 years of civil war. Ankara also says it trusts interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s administration in the fight against terrorist groups in Syria, namely the PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG.

On Thursday, the president said that security and stability must be upheld in Syria to develop and enable refugees to return to their war-torn country after more than a decade.

The president said 873,000 Syrians in Türkiye have safely returned to their homeland. He said more than 133,000 have returned in the three months after Bashar Assad’s fall.

"Since Dec. 8, more than 133,000 Syrians voluntarily returned to their homeland. As stability takes hold in Syria, this figure will go up. We will not force anyone but if our brothers and sisters would like to return, we will facilitate this journey," he said.