The topic of "India Reshaping West Asia Following Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit (SCO)" was discussed on Sunday at an online event organized by the India-West Asia Dialogue Center (CIWAD).

Head of Middle East Technical University Department of International Relations and Foreign Policy professor Hüseyin Bağcı, and Raja Mohan, member of Mumbai-based Asian Community Policy Institute, attended as speakers.

Mohan pointed out that Türkiye has come to the fore recently with its active foreign policy in its region and international issues.

Stating that Türkiye is a partner of the United States, but on the other hand, it develops good relations with Russia, Mohan said: "Türkiye has also shown that it is an important country in its region and can play an independent role. There are things we can learn from Türkiye in this regard."

Mohan mentioned that there are issues between India and Türkiye that the two countries sometimes think of as the same or different.

Expressing that efforts have been made to develop long-term relations since the former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi Mohan said: "I think we need to look at what Türkiye thinks from the perspective of India. Türkiye is a critical player not only in the Gulf but also in the Middle East. Its history look at the Caucasus with Turkish influence, and Central Asia, which was called Turkistan in the past. Türkiye is attempting to shape politics in the Horn of Africa.”

Emphasizing that it is in India's interest to develop relations with Türkiye, Mohan said that although not all differences between Türkiye and India can be overcome, common ground can be found to develop relations such as partnerships with other states.

Mohan also shared his view that the meetings held within the scope of the SCO and various other meetings could be a good start.

Noting that Türkiye and India's relations have intensified in recent years, Bağcı pointed out that the momentum of bilateral relations within the scope of both the G-20 and international organizations such as the SCO was effective in this.

Stating that he thinks India-Türkiye relations will develop further in the future, Bağcı said, "The president of Türkiye and the prime minister of India met more intensely than ever before."

Drawing attention to the importance of how Türkiye will balance its relations with Pakistan and India in this process, Bağcı emphasized that he is optimistic about the future of Türkiye-India relations.

Stressing that India has made great contributions to stability and economic development in the international arena, Bağcı said that there has always been a discourse that Türkiye-India relations have been a problem due to Türkiye's relations with Pakistan, but this situation has changed.

Stating that the SCO is a platform where Pakistan and India can also discuss their bilateral relations, Bağcı said that Türkiye can contribute to the relations of the two sides with its position on this platform.