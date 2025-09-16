Somali Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi remarked that relations between Somalia and Türkiye are at their strongest point, adding that they want to implement major projects and expand the cooperation both in defense and economic developments.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Fiqi evaluated Turkish-Somalian relations, especially in the field of defense, recalling President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Somalia in 2011 when Mogadishu was still besieged by the al-Shabab terrorist group.

‘’I still remember that day. Just days later, the city was truly liberated, and for the past 14 years, the capital has felt a sense of independence and stability,’’ he said.

Fiqi attributed this progress to the joint efforts of Somalian institutions and international partners, particularly with Türkiye, highlighting the defense partnership between the two countries. He stated the importance of the bilateral relationship and the memorandum: “As you can see now, advanced combat helicopters produced by Türkiye are flying over me, along with large defense vehicles used by our armed forces and manufactured in Türkiye. In addition, within the framework of the memorandum of understanding, Somali Special Forces were trained at the Turksom Military Training Base by Türkiye.”

Moreover, Fiqi also pointed out that the biggest Turkish Embassy is located in Mogadishu, pointing it out as a symbol of the strong diplomatic ties with Türkiye and his belief that this relationship will be permanent.