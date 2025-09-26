The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) rushed to the aid of Pakistan as devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab displaced thousands of families. Under its 2025 Emergency Flood Relief Program, TİKA began assistance efforts on the ground from the first day of the disaster.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner and Swat districts, the agency distributed 15,000 hot meals over a week, provided medical examinations and free medicine to 1,000 people at a health camp, and delivered 1,000 family hygiene kits to those affected.

In Punjab’s Kasur, Jhang, Bahawalnagar and Muzaffargarh districts, TIKA distributed another 15,000 hot meals and 2,000 family hygiene kits in one week. Health camps in Wazirabad/Sialkot, Kasur and Multan offered services to nearly 3,000 people.

TIKA President Abdullah Eren stressed the human cost of the disaster, saying: “Climate change is no longer a distant prospect; it floods villages, leaves families homeless and threatens lives. At TIKA, we not only deliver emergency aid but also work for a more resilient future against disasters. As in previous years, we will continue to support our Pakistani brothers and sisters with search-and-rescue training and equipment.”

Through its relief operations, TIKA reached a total of 50,000 people affected by the floods, offering urgent humanitarian support and hope across Pakistan.