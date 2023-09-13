The British foreign secretary praised close relations with Türkiye, saying that the two countries' ties are "stronger than ever," in a joint news conference with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday.

Calling Türkiye an indispensable partner, James Cleverly said ties with Ankara are crucial for the collective security and well-being of the United Kingdom.

He added that U.K.-Türkiye relations are important for Europe and the region, and are extremely important for the world as a whole.

"Our ties are stronger than ever. This year over 4 million British citizens are expected to your country," Cleverly said, and mentioned the role of the Turkish diaspora in the U.K. which is "adding to our prosperity and vitality."

He also appreciated Türkiye's role in collective efforts to revive the Black Sea grain deal, from which Russia withdrew in July.

Cleverly said trade between Türkiye and the U.K. is growing steadily, adding: "We have announced our intention to begin negotiations on a new enhanced free trade agreement to take up the opportunities of the 21st century to strike a deal that covers areas such as digital trade and trade in services."

He stressed that the U.K. will work together with Türkiye in combating illegal migration and in fighting terrorism.

"We are allies in NATO. Both countries have important commitments to protect each other.

"The preservation of peace and security in Europe is of utmost importance to us. In this regard, we know that Türkiye has truly significant commitments to NATO."