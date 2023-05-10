A quadrilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Türkiye, the Assad regime of Syria, Russia and Iran began on Wednesday in Moscow. Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu represents Türkiye at the meeting, first at this level.

Russia and Iran seek to convince Ankara and the Assad regime to restore their ties through the talks after the two neighbors’ relations soured after the 2011 unrest in Syria escalated into a civil war.

During the meeting, the ministers are expected to exchange views on the normalization of Türkiye-Syria ties and discuss counterterrorism, the political process to end the war in Syria, and humanitarian matters including the voluntary, safe and dignified return of Syrians who left their home country due to the war and settled in Türkiye.