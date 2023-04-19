The trilateral deals signed between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia are "the only real basis" for finding a permanent solution to the situation in Karabakh, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

During a press briefing in the capital Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the agreements "are now the only real, realistic basis for a settlement" and that Moscow considers "progress along the path of implementing all the provisions uncontested and necessary for everyone."

"We are ready to welcome any steps by the parties that can lead to a defuse of tension and that will contribute to further progress towards the implementation of trilateral agreements," Peskov further said.

Peskov's comments came amid growing tensions in the region between Baku and Yerevan, notably after three Azerbaijani soldiers were killed on April 11 during an attack by Armenian forces in the Lachin district of the East Zangezur region.​​​​​​​

Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, in 44 days of clashes, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation. The Russia-brokered peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.​​​​​​​

7,944 hectares of land cleared of mines in 1st quarter of 2023

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan said that 7,944 hectares of land, previously under Armenian occupation, were cleared of mines in the first quarter of 2023.

During the first quarter of 2023, 7,944 hectares of land were cleared, and 3,878 mines and unexploded ordnance were found in territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said following a meeting in the capital Baku.

The statement said ANAMA head Vuqar Suleymanov, during the meeting on the results of the agency's activities in the first quarter of 2023, underlined the importance of demining operations for the purpose of "the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories and the safe and stable settlement of the former IDPs (internally displaced persons) in their homelands."

In line with an agreement, Armenia earlier handed over maps of 92,000 mines in the regions of Fuzuli and Zengilan and 97,000 others in the city of Agdam.

The Armenian government then gave Azerbaijan maps of all planted mines in exchange for the latter agreeing to release some of the former's soldiers. The Azerbaijani side, however, claims that the maps are only 25% accurate.