U.S. President Donald Trump announced he will host Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the White House on Sept. 25, highlighting close ties between the two leaders and ongoing negotiations on major trade and military agreements.

Trump said the discussions will cover a “large scale” purchase of Boeing aircraft, a new F-16 deal, and the continuation of F-35 fighter jet talks, which he said are expected to conclude positively.

“President Erdoğan and I have always had a very good relationship,” Trump said in a statement, adding that he looks forward to welcoming the Turkish president later this month.