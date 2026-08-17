U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed the fresh security agreement forged by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan, framing the regional trilateral deal as a positive step toward broader security cooperation.

"Very happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan have recently, and finally, signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"It shows how the Middle East is coming together, and how Countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way," he wrote, calling it a "BIG, BOLD, IMPORTANT FIRST STEP."

The three-way agreement, signed Aug. 7, comes amid a U.S.-Iran war that has extended violence to the region, including Iran-backed Houthi rebel attacks.

The three countries will also share a commitment to participating in efforts to resolve the conflict between Iran and the United States.

Under the pact, the three countries plan to establish strategic political and military mechanisms involving their defense and foreign ministers as well as chiefs of general staff or armed forces commanders.

Military cooperation is expected to expand gradually, beginning with command-post and field exercises before progressing to joint drills involving land, naval and air forces, air defense assets and unmanned systems.

Saudi Arabia, whose critical infrastructure and oil facilities have come under attack as part of the war in Iran, has been looking to diversify its defense partnerships. In September, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defense pact that also defines any attack on either nation as an attack on both. The agreement also comes amid rising tensions between Türkiye and Israel over Gaza and other regional conflicts, including the war in Iran and Lebanon.