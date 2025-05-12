U.S. President Donald Trump said he was thinking of attending the upcoming Russia-Ukraine discussions in Türkiye on Thursday.

"I was thinking about actually flying over there. There's a possibility of it, I guess, if I think things can happen," Trump told journalists at the White House before departing for a trip to the Middle East.

Trump also said he thinks President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan would be a good host for the Ukraine-Russia talks.

Calling the upcoming Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Türkiye "very important," Trump said he thinks "good things can come out of that meeting."

"Thursday's meeting with Russia and Ukraine is very important," Trump said. "I was very insistent that the meeting take place."

The U.S. leader expressed optimism about potential outcomes, saying: "I think good things can come out of that meeting."

Trump highlighted the human cost of the ongoing conflict, describing the warfare as "a whole new form of warfare" and as "violent and vicious."

He urged an end to the "horrible bloodbath," emphasizing that the soldiers "are not American soldiers" but human beings "being killed at levels we haven't seen since the Second World War."

The peace talks are scheduled to take place in Istanbul, Türkiye, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicating acceptance of Moscow's proposal to resume negotiations.

Erdoğan welcomed his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin's support in restarting the process from where it had paused in Istanbul, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to peace efforts.​​​​​​​

Trump will be visiting Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.