U.S. President Donald Trump is open to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Türkiye, the White House said after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s proposal on Monday.

"The president has said he's open to it if it comes to that, but he wants both of these leaders and both sides to come to the table together," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Erdoğan said he would like to host a meeting between the three leaders in Istanbul or Ankara, as he expressed his desire to make Istanbul the center of peace diplomacy.

Russia and Ukraine agreed to a new prisoner exchange in Istanbul talks on Monday.