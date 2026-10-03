U.S. President Donald Trump voiced strong support for Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday when asked about delays in lifting CAATSA sanctions that led to Ankara's removal from the F-35 fighter jet program.

Noting that he loves Türkiye, Trump said he talks to President Erdoğan all the time.

"He is a friend of mine, as you know. And I'll always make him happy," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for Alabama, where he was due to attend a Republican Party campaign event.

Trump had announced during the NATO leaders' summit in Ankara in July that sanctions on Türkiye would be lifted, saying Washington did not want to impose sanctions on its friends.

The U.S. imposed sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) in 2020 after Türkiye purchased the Russian-made S-400 air defense system.

Ankara turned to the S-400 after its efforts to purchase the U.S.-made Patriot air defense system failed to produce a deal. Türkiye was subsequently removed from the F-35 fighter jet program.